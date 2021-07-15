HYDERABAD : Telangana government on Thursday said it has taken measures to fill 50,000 job vacancies in the state administration.

Greeting the youth on the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said his government has filled over 1.30 lakh job vacancies in the government sector.

The chief minister said his government has created lakhs of jobs for youth in the industries and IT sector. In the government sector so far, over 1.30 lakh jobs were given, he added.

With the new zonal system getting the permission and clarity arrived at, measures to recruit 50,000 more have been started, KCR said.

In future, recruitment will be done as per the job calendar, an official press release said.

Urging the youth to update their skills in tune with the times, the chief minister said his government is creating lakhs of jobs in several industries including IT, commerce, agriculture and its allied sectors in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

