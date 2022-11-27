Telangana: KC Rao to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro on 9 Dec

Telangana: KC Rao to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro on 9 Dec1 min read . 05:49 PM IST
The transport sector of Telangana is going to get a boost with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro on 9 December. The minister of the Telangana government KT Rama Rao informed that the project worth Rs. 6,250 crores will be 31 km starting from Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport.
“Hyderabad is Forging Ahead Happy to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately Rs. 6,250 Cr" the minister tweeted.
“This AirPort Express Metro is a Telangana State Govt funded project & will be completed in 3 years. We have submitted DPR & are in discussions with Govt of India for additional 31 KM city Metro expansion; BHEL to Lakdikapul -26 KM & Nagole to LB Nagar - 5 KM," the minister added in the next tweet.
The news came at a time when Telangana is expecting a boost to the tourism industry of the state. The state is expecting a 20% rise in foreign tourists' arrival while domestic tourism is expected to get a boost of 30% as compared to pre-Covid levels.
"Our target is to increase international tourist arrivals by 20 percent, and also domestic tourist arrivals by 30 percent by 2023-end," Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Managing Director B Manohar told news agency PTI.
"After COVID, there has been an increase in tourist flow to all tourism destinations in the state. The occupancy in our hotels, water fleet and buses are getting more number of tourists. Local tourist flow has also increased tremendously," he said.
The state government is actively promoting sites with a tourism attractive potential like Ramappa temple (which has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage site) and Pochampally, known for its famous hand-woven Ikat saris.
With inputs from PTI
