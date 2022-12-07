Telangana: KTR assures to extend Hyderabad Metro on these routes

Telangana: KTR assures to extend Hyderabad Metro on these routes2 min read . 06:18 AM IST
The Hyderabad Metro rail expansion would be till Hayathnagar point from LB Nagar after the elections, Telangana Municipal Administration Urban Development and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said.
The extended lines would be interconnected to the present expansion network of the Nagole to LB Nagar line, he added.
The Telangana legislative assembly election is likely to be held next year.
The 46-year-old minister 1 December reviewed the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the ₹6,250 crore project on 9 December.
The 31-km Airport Express Metro which starts from Raidurg Metro Terminal Station at Mindspace Junction will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda Road, and touches Nanakramguda Junction on the Outer Ring Road before reaching RGI Airport in Shamshabad.
The Metro is projected to connect the airport to the main city in only 20 minutes. A few of the stations that are scheduled to be are Bio-Diversity Junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Airport Cargo station, and terminal.
Yesterday, KTR also took part in various development and welfare programmes in the LB Nagar constituency limits of the city.
The minister said, "A 1500 bedded TIMS hospital would come in the constituency limits soon."
During the programme, KTR said the state government was undertaking 34 works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) scheme in the city and two among them were accomplished including that of Bandlaguda which was launched on Tuesday.
"These 34 works were undertaken with an outlay of ₹985 crore and almost all these works would be completed by January 2023," he said.
The minister further said an SNDP second phase proposal with an outlay of ₹220 crores would be undertaken subsequently. The minister said 14 bridges would be constructed on the Moosi river.
KTR lauded certain efforts undertaken by the MLA of LB Nagar Sudheer Reddy and added that the legislator was adopting systematically planned programmes such as encouraging green cover expansion.
"The state in this angle attained a major achievement and 31.7% green cover," he said.
Earlier the minister inaugurated Mukthi ghat of all religions and a unique animal crematorium and a link road at Fathullaguda and an SNDP nala along with a swimming pool in the constituency limits.
