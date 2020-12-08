Telangana labour minister, son booked for trespass

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, his son and others were booked for trespass on Tuesday after a woman accused them of grabbing her land in Hyderabad.

The FIR was registered at Dundigal police station on December 6 under IPC section 447 (criminal trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) after the woman approached the high court, police said.

The woman had filed a petition before the police in February, a police officials said. However, the inquiry had revealed it to be a false complaint, resulting in no case being registered.

Subsequently the woman's counsel filed a writ in the High Court.

The woman in her complaint stated that her mother is 'Pattadar' (owner) of the land here located in between the two hospitals of the Minister, and he allegedly threatened them to sell the land to him to which they refused.

She further alleged that the minister's henchmen occupied 20 guntas (a gunta is 1/40th of an acre) of her land and constructed a compound wall, police said.

The woman also accused the minister of creating a fake agreement that the land was sold to one of his henchmen and they were denying entry to her.

With inputs from agencies.

