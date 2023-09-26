comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 11:20:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.7 1.85%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.65 1.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.7 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 593.5 -0.1%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.9 0.07%
Business News/ News / India/  'Telangana leads with 64% of India's CCTV cameras,' says state Home Minister Mahmood Ali
Back

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the huge network of 2,306 CCTVs funded by the Safe City project.

These advanced cameras were installed across the tri-commissioners and connected to the command control center.

State Home Minister in his address, retraced the journey of Telangana State Police and how it emerged as one of the best police forces in the country by leveraging advanced technology and practices.

"Of the total cameras in the country, 64 percent of the cameras are here in Telangana, he said, lauding CP Anand and the entire team for their dedication to adding advanced cameras to the network.

Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar underscored the significance of the newly deployed cameras network, particularly its timely availability ahead of key events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad. "The gigantic screens reflect the gigantic commitment of the state government to public safety," he said.

City Police Commissioner and Director of Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (TSPICCC), CV Anand, in his speech, elaborated on the remarkable progress made since its inauguration.

"This year all departments will monitor the Ganesh immersions and Milad Julus from TSPICCC," he said.

The Home Minister also unveiled the War Room, designed to bring together senior government officials and heads of all departments during a crisis for swift decision-making and effective crisis management. Additionally, a viewer's gallery has been established, providing the public with an opportunity to observe the center's operations from an insider's perspective.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App