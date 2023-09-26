Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the huge network of 2,306 CCTVs funded by the safe city project.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the huge network of 2,306 CCTVs funded by the Safe City project.

These advanced cameras were installed across the tri-commissioners and connected to the command control center.

State Home Minister in his address, retraced the journey of Telangana State Police and how it emerged as one of the best police forces in the country by leveraging advanced technology and practices.

"Of the total cameras in the country, 64 percent of the cameras are here in Telangana, he said, lauding CP Anand and the entire team for their dedication to adding advanced cameras to the network.

Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar underscored the significance of the newly deployed cameras network, particularly its timely availability ahead of key events like Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad. "The gigantic screens reflect the gigantic commitment of the state government to public safety," he said.

City Police Commissioner and Director of Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (TSPICCC), CV Anand, in his speech, elaborated on the remarkable progress made since its inauguration.

"This year all departments will monitor the Ganesh immersions and Milad Julus from TSPICCC," he said.

The Home Minister also unveiled the War Room, designed to bring together senior government officials and heads of all departments during a crisis for swift decision-making and effective crisis management. Additionally, a viewer's gallery has been established, providing the public with an opportunity to observe the center's operations from an insider's perspective.

(With inputs from ANI)

