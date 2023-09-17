On the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day, Union Home MInister Amit Shah, on Sunday, said that political parties continues to be afraid of celebrating the day because of vote bank politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking at a program organised on 'Telangana Liberation Day' , Home MInister Amit Shah said that the day commemorates the region's freedom from erstwhile Nizam rule and merger of Hyderabad state with the Indian Union.

He went ahead and called the lack of parties interest in celebration of the day as 'unfortunate' and claimed that many parties stay away from this celebration for the sake of their vote banks.

“I would like to tell them that people of the country would turn away from those who turn away from their country's history," said Amit Shah.

This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation day. Recalling the long and tricky procedure of the unification of India post independence, Home Minister Amit Shah gave credit to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel for the unification of India after independence. He said that it was Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's efforts that Nizam's Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam rule), surrendered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also accompanied with Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion. The State of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule was annexed to the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.