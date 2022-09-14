Telangana likely to get light to moderate rains for next 5 days: IMD

India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain in one or two places for the next four to five days
Telangana will witness light to moderate rain in one or two places under the influence of westerlies and south-westerlies for the next four to five days according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). It also predicted that clear sky conditions are likely to prevail with light rains in Hyderabad and adjoining areas.
Dr Nagaratna, director at Meteorological centre Hyderabad explained the geographical phenomena behind this prediction , "At present, the synoptic situation indicates that mainly westerlies and south-westerlies prevail over the Telangana state and under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain in one or two places for the next four to five days."
He further added that, “Temperatures are likely to be with normal conditions with plus or minus 2 degrees Celcius during the next three to four days."
Earlier this year, in July, the state had seen overflowing rivulets, reservoirs and rivers due to incessant heavy rains.
On 24 July, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked officials to prepare rescue and relief measures in view of the forecast of rainfall in the state in the next few days. He also said that the government is ready to face any eventuality and instructed the officials to be on alert.
The office of the Chief Minister had informed the people of the state on Saturday, “The state was already flooded with heavy rains for two weeks and the canals, water bodies and ponds will overflow in heavy rains in the next two days."
In view of this development, the Chief Minister appealed to people to be on alert and adopt self-protection measures; "People are requested to cancel their unnecessary travel plans."
The Chief Minister's office further informed that the river Godavari has been overflowing from its origin at Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to the Bay of Bengal and the tributaries are also flooding.
Chief Minister Rao said that it is a testing time for the state administration to protect people from the natural calamity. He added that the entire administration should be on alert and take up rescue operations and ensure no loss of life occurs. He assured that the government is ready to extend all kinds of assistance.
