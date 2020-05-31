Home > News > India > Telangana: Lockdown extended in Covid-19 containment zones till 30 June

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus,Telangana government on Sunday extended lockdown in the identified containment zones till 30 June. Also, the lockdown in areas outside containment zones has been extended up to 7 June.

However, the state lifted restrictions on inter-state movement of people. All shops, except emergency services, are to close by 8 pm.

Taking a cue from Centre's lockdown guidelines, the state also revised night curfew timings to 9 pm-5 am.

The announcement came on a day when heavy rain lashed Hyderabad and nearby areas as well as several other districts of Telangana on Sunday, inundating roads and low-lying areas and throwing traffic out of gear in the city.

Strong gales that accompanied rain uprooted trees at a few places.

South Hastinapur on the city outskirts received maximum rainfall of 61 mm. Several parts of the city received 20 to 50 mm rainfall.

Traffic went haywire in busy areas like Banjara Hills, Madan Tank, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Madhapur, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Abids, Koti, Secunderabad, Uppal and LB Nagar as rain continued for two hours.

As many as 74 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare update on Sunday morning. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased to 2,499. The death toll has climbed to 77. At least 1,412 people have recovered from the disease in Telangana.

