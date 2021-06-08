The Telangana Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be meeting today and is likely to take a decision on the extension of Covid-induced lockdown. The meeting is scheduled for 2 pm today.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the state cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown etc.

On 31 May, the Telangana government decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state by another 10 days.

With the Covid-19 cases on a decline, the cabinet may discuss the action to be taken department-wise. It may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of COVID, which may hit the State. The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, the CMO said.

Apart from Covid, the cabinet may review works going on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon and other irrigation related issues.

Telangana Covid-19

Telangana on Monday reported 1,933 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 5,93,103, while the toll rose to 3,394 with 16 more deaths. The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.57 per cent and 95.14 per cent, respectively.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.