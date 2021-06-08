Telangana lockdown to be extended? CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to take a call today

With the Covid-19 cases on a decline, the cabinet may discuss the action to be taken department-wise. It may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of COVID, which may hit the State. The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, the CMO said.

