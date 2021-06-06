Amid attempts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Telangana Cabinet is set to meet on June 8 to take a call on the extension of Covid-induced lockdown among other issues, an official release said on Sunday.

"The State cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8 at 2 PM. The State Cabinet is likely to discuss the situation in the state amidst the Corona, medical and health, agriculture operations, the economic situation in the state due to lockdown, etc," it said.

Telangana is currently witnessing lockdown with certain relaxations till June 9. During this times, the state government also decided to increase the relaxation timing to 6 am to 1 pm, instead of 6 am to 10 am which is in force at present.

As on June 5, Telangana has over 29 thousand active COVID-19 cases.

The state has been under lockdown since May 12. Since then, the state government has been revising the orders to ease the curbs in a graded manner.

Moreover, in the coming meeting, the Cabinet may also review works going on various irrigation projects, measures to be taken, availability of water for irrigation during the monsoon and other irrigation related issues.

The Cabinet may also discuss the financial assistance being given under Rythu Bandhu, measures taken to control the sale of spurious seeds, availability of fertilisers and pesticides and other agriculture related issues, according to the release.

With the COVID-19 on the downtrend following the measures taken by the government, the Cabinet may discuss the action to be taken department-wise.

The Cabinet may dwell on the preventive measures to be taken by the medical and health department and its readiness to face the third wave of COVID-19, if any.

The Cabinet will also focus on the impact of lockdown on the State's economy and may take decisions accordingly, the release said.

Meanwhile, KCR has decided that the Diagnostic Centres to be launched from June 7 in 19 district headquarters will now be launched on June 9, according to the release.

Telangana on Saturday recorded 2,070 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to over 5.89 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,364 with 18 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 245 followed by Khammam (172) and Nalgonda (156), the bulletin said.

The state has 29,208 active cases and over 1.38 lakh samples were tested.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.