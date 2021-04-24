Telangana logs 7,432 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.51 per cent and 86.16 per cent respectively, compared to 1.1 per cent and 83.5 per cent at the national level

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI): Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths with 7,432 fresh infections and 33 more fatalities, the health department said on Saturday. The new cases took tally to over 3.87 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,961. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,464, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 606 and Rangareddy 504, the bulletin said, providing details as of 8 PM on April 23.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.32 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality and recovery rates were 0.51 per cent and 86.16 per cent respectively, compared to 1.1 per cent and 83.5 per cent at the national level, it said.

The state has 307 active micro containment zones. A separate release said over 33.38 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 4.66 lakh got their second shots, also as of April 23.

In the wake of fires at hospitals treating coronavirus patients in some states, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday instructed officials to check fire safety systems in all government and private hospitals.

A senior official said the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is closely monitoring fire safety measures of each COVID-19 hospital and quarantine centre, conducting regular inspections, besides surprise checks to verify the functionality of fire fighting equipment.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home AffairsG Kishan Reddy on Saturday said four oxygen plants for Telangana, developed by DRDL, will be operational from the first week of May. "The @narendramodi govt augments Oxygen Supplies to #Telangana: 4 Oxygen Plants for Telangana,to be DRDL developed 2 Units at Gandhi Hospital & 1 each at Karimnagar & Warangal.

Later, he reviewed the availability of medical oxygen, vaccines and other essential drugs. Reddy later visited District Hospital, King Koti and inspected the facilities for the patients. He interacted with the medical fraternity and appreciated their efforts.

He also reviewed the vaccination drive, medical oxygen and medicines availability status, an official release said. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar,who held a video conference with District Collectors and other officials, said that the government has sanctioned ₹20 crore for an additional 12,000 beds with oxygen facility to augment the COVID situation in the coming days.

He instructed the Collectors to complete the task on a war-footing. Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddytested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday, party sources said.

