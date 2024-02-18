 Telangana: Man guns down 20 stray dogs, injures five others in Mahabubnagar; eyewitnesses claim killer came in car | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 16 2024 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.35 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.75 0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.65 -0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.75 -0.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 274.85 -2.36%
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana: Man guns down 20 stray dogs, injures five others in Mahabubnagar; eyewitnesses claim killer came in car
BackBack

Telangana: Man guns down 20 stray dogs, injures five others in Mahabubnagar; eyewitnesses claim killer came in car

 Livemint

Telangana Police have filed a FIR against an unidentified man who gunned down 20 stray dogs on the streets of Ponnakal village in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday night

Telangana Police said an investigation is underway to identify the culpritsPremium
Telangana Police said an investigation is underway to identify the culprits

Telangana Police have filed a FIR against an unidentified man who gunned down 20 stray dogs on the streets of Ponnakal village in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday night, news agency PTI reported.

The matter came to light when locals found 20 stray dogs dead and five others injured on the streets of Ponnakal village on Friday morning and informed police.

A police official said a case has been registered under section 429 (killing or maiming animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, besides the Arms Act at Addakal Police Station based on a complaint by a panchayat official. 

Also Read | IMD predicts heavy rainfall, snow for THESE states in next 24 hours

An investigation was underway to identify the culprits, he added.

An eyewitness has claimed that one person who came in a car is the one who committed the crime, the official said, based on a preliminary investigation. 

Also Read | India vs England: India scripts history with massive 434 run Test victory; lead series 2-1

According to a report in The Times of India, police are yet to ascertain the accused’s motive behind the crime.

Also Read | Farmers' protest: Govt extends suspension of internet in parts of Punjab

Bhoothpur Police Inspector M Ramakrishna told TOI that the crime occurred between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

“According to the locals, after midnight, a few masked men came in the car and fired at the dogs with a gun. Around 20-25 dogs were killed in the incident and several others were injured. We have filed a complaint to the police officials in this incident," ANI quoted Adulapuram Goutham, an activist from the Stray Animal Foundation of India, said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Feb 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App