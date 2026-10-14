Telangana man saves ₹10 coins for 3 years to buy ₹1.23 lakh Honda Activa - Video

A man from Telangana’s Mancherial district bought a Honda Activa scooter worth ₹1.23 lakh using ₹10 coins he had saved over three years, news agency PTI reported.

B Ravi Joseph, a resident of Luxettipet, said he had gradually accumulated the coins from everyday transactions, including grocery purchases, with the aim of buying something useful for his family.

Although his family members were initially doubtful about his plan, they eventually came around and supported his decision, he said.

‘Managed to save some money little by little’ Joseph, who is a church pastor, said he decided to purchase a new scooter after his old vehicle started developing mechanical problems.

"For the past three years, out of my daily routine and grocery expenses-even when going out-wherever I went to the grocery shop, I managed to save some money little by little, saving approximately 1,23,000 rupees bit by bit," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Joseph said he had hoped to buy a Royal Enfield Bullet but had to abandon the plan because of financial constraints.

He began saving ₹10 coins on October 10, 2023. While he initially intended to use the money for a household purchase, he eventually decided to put his savings towards buying a two-wheeler.

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Family raises concerns over ₹ 10 coins During the three-year saving period, rumours that ₹10 coins could be discontinued or lose their legal-tender status raised concerns among his family members. They discouraged him from continuing to collect the coins.

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"My family asked me not to continue, but I did not give up. I kept saving the coins, one transaction at a time," Joseph said.

Showroom staff take two hours to count coins The showroom manager said Ravi Joseph had approached them about 15 days ago to check whether they would accept coins as payment for the scooter. The showroom agreed to accept the coins, the manager told PTI.

When Joseph brought his savings to the dealership, the showroom staff took nearly two hours to count the coins and verify the total amount of ₹1.23 lakh.

According to reports, the purchase was made at Jagadamba Honda Motors in Luxettipet. Joseph was accompanied by his family members when he took delivery of the scooter.

The unusual mode of payment drew attention from showroom staff and local residents alike.