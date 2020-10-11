Home >News >India >Telangana man who starved and prayed for Trump's recovery dies of cardiac arrest
(File photo) Bussa Krishna Raju sitting in front of the six-feet statue of US President Donald Trump (ANI)
(File photo) Bussa Krishna Raju sitting in front of the six-feet statue of US President Donald Trump (ANI)

Telangana man who starved and prayed for Trump's recovery dies of cardiac arrest

1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2020, 07:48 PM IST ANI

  • According to his friends, Bussa Krishna Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19
  • He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him

Medak: Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recovery from COVId-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.

According to his friends, Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19.

A close associate said Raju was a die-hard fan of US President Trump. "He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him."

"He was upset when he learned about Trump testing positive for the COVID-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President Trump's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today around noon."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

