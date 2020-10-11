Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Telangana man who starved and prayed for Trump's recovery dies of cardiac arrest
(File photo) Bussa Krishna Raju sitting in front of the six-feet statue of US President Donald Trump

Telangana man who starved and prayed for Trump's recovery dies of cardiac arrest

1 min read . 07:48 PM IST ANI

  • According to his friends, Bussa Krishna Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19
  • He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him

Medak: Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recovery from COVId-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.

Medak: Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recovery from COVId-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday.

According to his friends, Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19.

According to his friends, Raju was shocked after Trump tested positive for the COVID-19.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

A close associate said Raju was a die-hard fan of US President Trump. "He had installed a six-feet statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him."

"He was upset when he learned about Trump testing positive for the COVID-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved and prayed for the US President Trump's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today around noon."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.