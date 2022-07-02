"The BJP will have a two-day circus. Whatever BJP is telling is all lies. One BJP leader will come to each constituency. Let them come. They should see the 24-hour electricity in Telangana. Let us talk about Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Let them see the water connections at every house. Explain all our schemes to the BJP leaders coming to the villages. They should salute the people of Telangana for their contribution to the nation," KTR said on July 1.