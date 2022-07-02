Telangana minister calls BJP ‘WhatsApp University’, asks ‘Jhumla Jeevis’ to enjoy Dum Biryani in Hyderabad2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
'Enjoy Dum Biryani, Irani Tea' while in Hyderabad,’ Telangana minister KTR mocked at BJP leaders.
'Enjoy Dum Biryani, Irani Tea' while in Hyderabad,’ Telangana minister KTR mocked at BJP leaders.
To make fun of the delegates who travelled to Hyderabad to attend the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meet, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and minister KT Rama Rao suggested they indulge in the city's renowned Dum Biryani and Irani tea while they were there. On July 2, the BJP's NEC got under way, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other influential figures in attendance.
To make fun of the delegates who travelled to Hyderabad to attend the BJP's National Executive Committee (NEC) meet, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President and minister KT Rama Rao suggested they indulge in the city's renowned Dum Biryani and Irani tea while they were there. On July 2, the BJP's NEC got under way, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other influential figures in attendance.
"Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai," Rama Rao tweeted last night.
"Welcome the WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad. To all the Jhumla Jeevis; Don't forget to enjoy our Dum Biryani & Irani Chai," Rama Rao tweeted last night.
Posting images of some of the state government's most recognisable programmes, including T-Hub 2.0, the Kaleshwaram Project, the Police Command Control Building, and Yadadri Temple, he also advised the leaders to visit the locations, make notes, and try to put the programmes into practise in their own states.
Posting images of some of the state government's most recognisable programmes, including T-Hub 2.0, the Kaleshwaram Project, the Police Command Control Building, and Yadadri Temple, he also advised the leaders to visit the locations, make notes, and try to put the programmes into practise in their own states.
KTR, the chief minister's son, suggested in a press statement on July 1 that PM Modi examined the Telangana model of development and considered implementing some of its policies and programmes in BJP-ruled states that are experiencing double engine problems. "Learn from Telangana. 'Aao-Dhekho-Seekho," he told PM Modi.
KTR, the chief minister's son, suggested in a press statement on July 1 that PM Modi examined the Telangana model of development and considered implementing some of its policies and programmes in BJP-ruled states that are experiencing double engine problems. "Learn from Telangana. 'Aao-Dhekho-Seekho," he told PM Modi.
Meanwhile, both the BJP and TRS flooded the majority of the city with cutouts, vibrant posters, and banners showcasing their respective platforms. The regional party emphasised the accomplishments of the TRS government while the BJP in its campaign emphasised Modi and its NEC. In a number of regional and English-language newspapers on Saturday, both parties published full-page adverts.
Meanwhile, both the BJP and TRS flooded the majority of the city with cutouts, vibrant posters, and banners showcasing their respective platforms. The regional party emphasised the accomplishments of the TRS government while the BJP in its campaign emphasised Modi and its NEC. In a number of regional and English-language newspapers on Saturday, both parties published full-page adverts.
The Telangana minister of Industry and Commerce had urged party members to confront BJP politicians about what the national government has accomplished for Telangana.
The Telangana minister of Industry and Commerce had urged party members to confront BJP politicians about what the national government has accomplished for Telangana.
"The BJP will have a two-day circus. Whatever BJP is telling is all lies. One BJP leader will come to each constituency. Let them come. They should see the 24-hour electricity in Telangana. Let us talk about Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Let them see the water connections at every house. Explain all our schemes to the BJP leaders coming to the villages. They should salute the people of Telangana for their contribution to the nation," KTR said on July 1.
"The BJP will have a two-day circus. Whatever BJP is telling is all lies. One BJP leader will come to each constituency. Let them come. They should see the 24-hour electricity in Telangana. Let us talk about Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima. Let them see the water connections at every house. Explain all our schemes to the BJP leaders coming to the villages. They should salute the people of Telangana for their contribution to the nation," KTR said on July 1.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)