KT Rama Rao's Humpty Dumpty moment: BRS leader falls from atop campaign vehicle | Video

KTR Rao, Telangana minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader fell down from a vehicle during an election rally in Armoor, Nizamabad district.

Rao and others, who were standing on the vehicle, plunged forward as the railing of the vehicle collapsed. Luckily, the vehicle was brought to a halt immediately.

Earlier in the day, Rao filed his nomination papers to fight the upcoming assembly election from the Sircilla constituency.

He had won the seat in 2009, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

After filing the nomination papers, the BRS leader had left for the Armoor road show.

In October, the Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development, IT and industries and BRS working president had said that the party will win more seats than in previous elections and will cross 88 seats to form a government in Telangana.

On the defections in the party, he had said: “The BJP has lost the plot. Our car is full. If one or two people leave us and go, you think that it's big news. Leaders can change but we have to see if the voter is changing."

“We are also dividing our Voters into three categories- A, B, and C, where A is the voters who will surely vote for us, B are neutral voters and C is the voters who will vote against us. I believe the pro-incumbency will win over the anti-incumbency. We have worked well, we will come back is our slogan this time," he had said.

KTR had also said, “0 to 35 age group is around 60 per cent in the state. The 18 to 35 age group is around 40 per cent. The 18-35 age group, they're the ones who typically have the existential angst. They're the ones who lead things. They're the change makers."

Telangana is going to polls on November 30.

