Telangana minister tests positive for COVID-19

A senior minister in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here, official sources said on Monday. A few days ago his gunman had tested positive for the infection.

The minister was admitted to the hospital after he was suffering from cough and cold on Sunday.

He tested positive, they said.

The minister actively participated in the recently held 'Haritha Haram' plantation drive here with senior police officials.

Replying to a query on the minister testing positive for COVID-19, Health Minister E Rajender said the virus can infect anyone.

"Already, many MLAs have got (tested positive for COVID-19). Anything happened to any of them? Many IPS, IAS have got (tested positive).

Corona does not see caste, religion, stature and financial status. If one is exposed, he gets infected... it should not be made into a scene," he told reporters.

Earlier, three ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs tested positive for the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

