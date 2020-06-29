Home >News >India >Telangana minister tests positive for COVID-19
Telangana Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: ANI) (ANI)
Telangana Chief Minsiter K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: ANI) (ANI)

Telangana minister tests positive for COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 05:16 PM IST PTI

  • KC Rao was admitted to a hospital after suffering from cough and cold on Sunday, His gunman had tested positive for the infection few days ago
  • The CM actively participated in recently held 'Haritha Haram' plantation drive in Telangana with senior police officials.

A senior minister in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's cabinet has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital here, official sources said on Monday. A few days ago his gunman had tested positive for the infection.

The minister was admitted to the hospital after he was suffering from cough and cold on Sunday.

He tested positive, they said.

The minister actively participated in the recently held 'Haritha Haram' plantation drive here with senior police officials.

Replying to a query on the minister testing positive for COVID-19, Health Minister E Rajender said the virus can infect anyone.

"Already, many MLAs have got (tested positive for COVID-19). Anything happened to any of them? Many IPS, IAS have got (tested positive).

Corona does not see caste, religion, stature and financial status. If one is exposed, he gets infected... it should not be made into a scene," he told reporters.

Earlier, three ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs tested positive for the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal along with the members of State Disaster Management Authority, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

4 IAS officers transferred to Delhi govt to assist covid fight, 2 more attached

1 min read . 14 Jun 2020
A covid-19 worker wearing a PPE kit collects swap samples. (ANI Photo)

Karnataka asks doctors to gear up for covid-19 duties for another six months

2 min read . 05:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal addresses a press conference (PTI)

Team to visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana for taking stock of situation

1 min read . 25 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout