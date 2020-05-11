Telangana mulls new rules for farmers to regulate crop cultivation

HYDERBAD: The Telangana government is considering regulating the crops cultivated in the state and has proposed implementing a policy that will not allow farmers to avail minimum support price (MSP) and input subsidy under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, if they do not follow the state's suggestions.

In a meeting with Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday, agriculture experts recommended regulating what is being grown, saying that farmers should not cultivate the same crops en masse. Under the proposed policy, farmers will be expected to cultivate crops as per experts' suggestions to make agriculture profitable, said a statement from KCR’s office.

Experts said crops should be cultivated based on the food habits of people and those which are highly demanded. “If this policy is followed, then the agriculture produce from the state would get good price. The government should decide on which crop the farmer should cultivate and it is important that the entire cultivation is done based on this policy," added the statement.

The suggestions were based on the observation that many farmers cultivate the same crop every year, and thus, do not get good prices. KCR, in his statement, also said the “(Telangana) government should act with some stringent measures" to make farmers adopt the new policy. “Awareness should come among farmers on this matter," he said, adding that failing to follow the policy will result in benefits and MSP being denied.

“As on date, the state government is procuring the agriculture produce on a humanitarian consideration due to the lockdown situation. The state government cannot do this every year. This is so because the government is not a business organisation. If the crop cultivated has demand in the market will get good price otherwise it will not get any price. There is no option but to cultivate the crops that have demand in the market," KCR said.

Agriculture scientists mooted that paddy can be cultivated on 80-90 lakh acres of land, cotton on 50 lakh acres, tur dal on 10 lakh acres, corn on 7 lakh acres, vegetables in 3.5 lakh acres, etc. It was suggested that palm oil cultivation, which can withstand vagaries of nature, should be spread across Telangana.

KCR also said based on consumer demand, there should be clarity on how much fine and coarse varieties of paddy should be cultivated in the state. It is to be seen when the state government brings in this policy. As of now, all land-owning farmers in Telangana receive ₹10,000 a year (for both rabi and kharif seasons) under the Rythu Bandhu scheme to bear farming costs.

