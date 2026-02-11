Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling underway amid row over BJP candidate's suspected suicide

Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling started on Wednesday in elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana, featuring a three-way contest among the ruling Congress and opposition parties BJP and BRS.

Voting opened at 7 am and is scheduled to continue until 5 pm.

A total of 5.217 million voters—2.55 million men and 2.667 million women, are eligible to participate.

According to the Telangana State Election Commission, 10,719 candidates are competing for 2,569 wards across the 116 municipalities, while 2,225 candidates are contesting 412 wards in the seven municipal corporations.

The SEC stated that more than 41,000 polling personnel have been deployed, and 16,382 ballot boxes will be used for the elections. Vote counting is scheduled for February 13.

According to Narayanpet Police, a 46-year-old Mahadevappa, BJP candidate from Ward 6, died by suicide on Monday at around 5:30 am. Police said the deceased's body was taken for a post-mortem examination.

"Today, around 5:30 am, Mahadevappa, a 46-year-old BJP candidate from Ward 6 in Maktal Municipality, died by suicide. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination," ANI quoted the police as saying.

Authorities have filed a case regarding the suicide, and further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana Municipal Elections 2026 LIVE Updates: 9:38 am: Visuals from polling booths in Moinabad