Telangana News: Three coaches of Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Hyderabad Deccan Railway station in Nampally in the morning of 10 January. According to reports six people were injured in the rail accident. The injured are undergoing treatment at the railway hospital, the official added.

The Hyderabad Deccan railway station is the train's final destination. Rakesh, CPRO, South Central Railway, told ANI, “The incident took place at around 9:15 AM. This Railway station is a terminal station where trains end. The train should have stopped before the end, however the train overshot. 3 coaches of the train got derailed in the incident. Around 5 people who stood near the doors of the train suffered minor injuries in the incident. They are being treated at the Railway Hospital"

South Central Railway (SCR) officials said when the train arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches--S2, S3 and S6.

The jerk from this derailment led to six passengers getting injured, the officials added.

The injured passengers are being treated at a nearby hospital, a SCR official said. The train had reached Hyderabad after departing from Chennai on Tuesday evening.

An inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident, the official added.

On 6 January, two coaches of a Bhopal-bound passenger train derailed near Kota Junction.

On 25 December, four coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed while being taken to the yard for maintenance at Ajmer Junction. No casualties were reported in the derailment incident.

Earlier, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express (12480) derailed between Rajkiawas - Bomadra section in Jodhpur Division of North Western Railway (NWR) in January this year.

11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Express train.

The incident occurred between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. Originating from Bandra Terminus, the train was en route to Jodhpur when the incident occurred.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!