Telangana news: 31-year-old man brutally murdered in Hyderabad, accused identified

Mohammad Sheikh Aleem, 31, was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Hyderabad.

First Published10:34 AM IST
A 31-year-old man was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)
Unidentified persons have allegedly murdered a 31-year-old man in Hyderabad. The slain has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem.

Aleem was murdered by unidentified persons under Asif Nagar police station limits last night, newswire ANI reported. The police have identified the three accused, and the probe is ongoing.

Venkateshwarlu, Inspector of Asif Nagar police station, said, “The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Sheikh Aleem (31). He was consuming alcohol near a wine shop. Unidentified persons suddenly came and stabbed him. We identified three accused and the probe is on.”

The deceased has been body-shifted for postmortem, informed police.

Further investigation is on.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

