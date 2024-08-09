Telangana news: ACB raids Nizamabad Revenue Officer, disproportionate assets worth ₹6 crore uncovered

The Nizamabad revenue officer had acquired the assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in ‘corrupt practices’ and ‘dubious means’ during his service.

Published9 Aug 2024, 10:51 PM IST
The accused officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.
The accused officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Hyderabad.(X)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday raided the residence of incharge revenue officer of Telangana's Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, Dasari Narendar, and seized assets worth over 6 crores.

The agency has registered a case of disproportionate assets against the Revenue Officer.

According to media reports, the revenue officer had acquired the assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in “corrupt practices” and “dubious means” during his service.

During the search operation at different locations connected to Narendar, including his residence, 2,93,81,000 cash, bank balance on the name his wife and mother totaling to 1,10,00,000, nearly 595 grams of gold worth 6,00,000 and 17 immovable properties worth 1,98,00,000---- all worth of about 6,07,81,000 have been seized.

Probe into the matter in underway.

Here is a video of the ABC raid at Dasari Narendar's residence:

The video of the raid has also gone viral on social media, with the netizens lauding the ACB team “for their vigilance”.

“Kudos to the ACB team for their vigilance. This case highlights the need for increased awareness across all departments. Let’s ensure such incidents are met with strict action to deter corruption,” an X user commented.

“Discipline should come from the department's heads. They should be cautioned, when he is collecting so much money what his bosses are doing. It's a failure of supervision by the concerned boss & department. His Boss should be issued a showcause by the Government,” another added.

Another user said: “Such a huge disproportionate assets from just superintendent of municipality? Unbelievable. Nation wants to know the modus operandi applied for this huge collection. All those favours done against this bribery to be unearthed and cancelled as well.”

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 10:51 PM IST
