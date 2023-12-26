Indians are obsessed with delicacies, especially in wedding feasts. In the latest incident, a marriage was called off in Telangana's Nizamabad district after the groom's family was angry about mutton bone marrow not being served as part of the non-vegetarian menu, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report says that the bride was from Nizamabad while the groom was from Jagtiyal. The wedding was called off soon after the groom's family members arrived for the engagement ceremony at the bride's residence in November.

As per the agreement, the bride's family had arranged a non-vegetarian menu for guests, which included their family members and the groom's relatives.

With guests pointing out that the bone marrow of mutton was not being served, a fight erupted after the engagement ceremony. As the bride's family confirmed that bone marrow had not been included in the dishes, the row escalated.

Soon the police were called. Despite local police station officials trying to persuade the groom's family to resolve the fight, they remained angry over the 'insult'.

The groom's family alleged that the bride's family deliberately kept from them the fact that bone marrow was not on the menu. Following this, the groom's family called off the wedding.

Delhi's paneer row: Earlier in December, a similar incident happened at a wedding function in Delhi where the lack of paneer prompted guests to escalate a mere disappointment into a full-fledged brawl.

According to media reports, guests started a brawl citing the absence of paneer pieces in the 'matar paneer' served during the feast.

