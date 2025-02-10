The head priest of the popular Chilkur Balaji Temple, also known as the ‘Visa Balaji Temple’, has alleged that he was attacked at his residence by some individuals seeking to establish ‘Rama Rajya’.

The incident occurred on February 7 in Chilkur, Rangareddy district of Telangana, near the temple premises.

CS Rangarajan, the priest of the temple, filed a police complaint on Sunday, stating that around 20 people got into an argument with him, barged into his house and “manhandled” him. The Moinabad police confirmed receiving the complaint and have launched an investigation.

"Priest Rangarajan filed a complaint stating that some individuals argued with and manhandled him at his residence on Friday. We are currently investigating the matter," said the Inspector of Moinabad police station, as per the ANI report.

Temples Protection Movement Convenor MV Soundararajan, Rangarajan’s father, alleged in a statement on Sunday that a group claiming to be descendants of the Ikshvaku clan sought to establish ‘Rama Rajya’ by forming private armies to punish those "who do not accept their mission or agenda."

One person has been arrested in connection with the attack. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the priest surrounded by several individuals dressed in black.

Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Telangana government after the alleged assault on Rangarajan.

In a post on microblogging platform X, KTR posted: "Chilkur temple chief priest and a great scholar Shri Rangarajan garu was attacked two days ago by fringe elements. Not a word from the protectors of Hinduism on this act of cowardice There are videos of the attack and in two days did the Telangana govt do anything? Shame! Home minister? Chief minister? Anyone has answers? [sic]"