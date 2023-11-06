A chopper carrying Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to take off spot in Hyderabad's Erravelli farmhouse after it developed a technical snag, reported Telangana Today on 6 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KCR was on his way to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting.

According to the report, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president's helicopter was to fly KCR to Devarakadra then to Makhtal, and then to Narayanapet.

The report added that the Bell helicopter took off around 12.15 p.m. and then landed back in the farmhouse after flying for 30 minutes. A standby helicopter was being arranged for him to leave for Devarakadra.

The Telangana CM was using the six-seater Bell Helicopter to address public meetings ahead of the state Assembly elections.

“The alert pilot diverted the chopper to CM KCR's farmhouse and landed safely," news agency PTI quoted an official release as saying.

YSRTP support for Congress: Meanwhile, while speaking to news agency ANI, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila on Monday reiterated her support for the Congress party in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

She said, "I am extending support to the Congress party because the Congress party stands the chance of winning in the Telangana Assembly elections. KCR has not fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people in his 9-year tenure. And that's the only reason I do not want KCR to come to power. I, as YSR's daughter support the Congress' risk Congress' chance. In more than 55 constituencies I am going to affect the Congress vote bank."

The 119-member Telangana Assembly will be held on 30 November 30 and counting of votes will take place on 3 December.

With agency inputs.

