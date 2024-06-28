Telangana News: Five dead, 15 injured in blast at glass factory in Ranga Reddy district
At least five persons lost their lives after a blast in a glass factory at Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.
Police said that 15 people were also injured in the incident.
“A tank in the factory at Shadnagar exploded around 4.30 pm," PTI quoted police as saying.
Those injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger.
