At least five persons lost their lives after a blast in a glass factory at Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police said that 15 people were also injured in the incident.

“A tank in the factory at Shadnagar exploded around 4.30 pm," PTI quoted police as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Those injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

