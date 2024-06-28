Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana News: Five dead, 15 injured in blast at glass factory in Ranga Reddy district

Telangana News: Five dead, 15 injured in blast at glass factory in Ranga Reddy district

Livemint

  • Those injured in a glass factory blast in Telangana have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Police said that 15 people were also injured in the incident. (Representative image)

At least five persons lost their lives after a blast in a glass factory at Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

Police said that 15 people were also injured in the incident.

“A tank in the factory at Shadnagar exploded around 4.30 pm," PTI quoted police as saying.

Those injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.