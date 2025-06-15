Telangana news: Five family members die after drowning in Godavari in Basara

Advertisement

In a tragic incident, five youths from the same family died on Sunday after drowning in the Godavari river in Basara in Nirmal district of Telangana.

The incident took place while they were taking aholydip in the Godavari river.

The victims were identified as Rakesh, Vinod, Madan, Rutik, and Bharat, all members of the same family from Chintal in Hyderabad.

Police have sent bodies of the fivedevotees to Bhainsa Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Basara. We have taken the five deceased bodies for post-mortem examination,” said Sub-Inspector, Basara police station, according to news agency ANI.

Their family, comprising 18 members, is in a state of shock after the accident.

Advertisement

The family had travelled to Basara to partake in the revered tradition of a holy dip in the Godavari.

In a similar incident earlier this month, two tourists from Uttar Pradesh drowned in the backwater of Bhushi dam at Lonavala hill station in Maharashtra's Pune district on June 9.

According to Pune Rural police, the victims have been identified as Mohammad Jamal (22) and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh (19).

The police said the duo were swimming with friends when they were swept into a deeper section of the dam.

"The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Jamal and 19-year-old Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh. The duo was visiting the scenic spot with a group of friends. Attracted by the inviting waters, the group ventured into the dam for a swim. However, Jamal and Sahil, unaware of the depth and the powerful water currents, were swept into a deeper section of the dam and drowned before help could reach them," the police said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Twins die due to botched delivery by nurses on doctor’s video call instructions

After an alert from their friends, the local authorities took immediate action and launched a search and rescue operation with the assistance of the Shivdurga Mitra Lonavala Rescue Team.

"Despite facing strong currents and tough conditions, the team managed to recover the bodies of both victims," the police added.