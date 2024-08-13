Telangana news: Hyderabad city hit by rain, causing traffic disruptions | Watch video

  Telangana news: Hyderabad city gets spell of rain; traffic affected

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Telangana: Hyderabad received a spell of rain in the early hours on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
Telangana: Hyderabad received a spell of rain in the early hours on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Hyderabad received rainfall this morning, resulting in traffic congestion in several areas.

Meanwhile, IMD met centre Hyderabad in a post on X said, “Generally cloudy sky light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C to 24°C.”

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an official release, said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over South Peninsular India until August 19.

It predicted heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 16.

For Northwest India, IMD said, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Scattered to Fairly widespread over plains of northwest India during the week.”

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall” in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until August 18; in Haryana until August 16; in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; and in Punjab on August 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
