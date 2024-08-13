Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana news: Hyderabad city hit by rain, causing traffic disruptions | Watch video

Telangana news: Hyderabad city hit by rain, causing traffic disruptions | Watch video

Livemint

  • Telangana news: Hyderabad city gets spell of rain; traffic affected

Telangana: Hyderabad received a spell of rain in the early hours on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Hyderabad received rainfall this morning, resulting in traffic congestion in several areas.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Meanwhile, IMD met centre Hyderabad in a post on X said, “Generally cloudy sky light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C to 24°C."

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an official release, said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over South Peninsular India until August 19.

It predicted heavy downpours in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 16.

For Northwest India, IMD said, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region and Scattered to Fairly widespread over plains of northwest India during the week."

IMD predicted “heavy rainfall" in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until August 18; in Haryana until August 16; in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; and in Punjab on August 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.