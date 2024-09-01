Telangana news: IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Hyderabad; THESE districts at risk of ‘flash floods’ | 10 updates

Moderate to heavy rainfall in Telangana caused flooding and road disruptions. IMD issued red alerts for heavy rain in multiple districts, and schools will be closed on September 2. Authorities are taking measures to ensure safety and evacuate residents from low-lying areas.

Published1 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Guwahati: A vegetable vendor wades through a water logged street after heavy rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_01_2024_000010B)(PTI)

Moderate to heavy rainfall affected several areas of Telangana on Saturday, causing flooding in low-lying regions and disrupting road connections between some villages. Here are the top ten updates:

Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues orange alert in Gujarat, Karnataka, and THESE states. Check full forecast here

1. In an official release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 1st September.” In response to the severe weather forecast, with a red alert issued, the Met Centre has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated locations in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and other districts on Sunday. 

2. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in several areas, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagital, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, and surrounding districts, IMD said.

3. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and can be deployed if necessary, PTI reported.

4. IMD further said in a release that the following districts in Telangana are at risk of flash floods in the next 24 hours: Adilabad, B. Kothagudem, J. Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Jangaon, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Sidipet, Suryapet, Warangal_Rural and Warangal_Urban districts.

Also Read: IMD predicts ‘very heavy’ rains in Gujarat tomorrow; issues red alert for Karnataka amid Cyclone Asna scare

5. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials from all government departments to remain vigilant due to the heavy rains and to implement measures to avoid any incidents. He also recommended relocating residents from low-lying areas to relief camps without delay.

6. Due to the heavy rain forecast and the red alert issued for Hyderabad district, all primary and secondary schools will be closed on September 2.

7. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with the Collectors, SPs and other officials of all districts. Noting that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, she said these teams can be deployed if required, PTI reported.

8. The Chief Secretary directed the district Collectors to take precautions to avoid any loss of life and property as the Meteorological department warned of heavy rains for two days across the state.

Also Read: IMD predicts ’above normal’ rainfall in September, ’very heavy’ showers in THESE states | See full forecast

9. She instructed that control rooms be opened in every district Collector's office as well as in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and state Secretariat, an official release said.

10. Authorities have urged parents and guardians to closely monitor weather warnings and prioritize their children's safety during this period. The state has prepared a proactive plan to evacuate residents from flood-affected areas and set up relief camps.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:1 Sep 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Telangana news: IMD issues 'red alert' in Hyderabad; THESE districts at risk of 'flash floods' | 10 updates

