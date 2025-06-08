Telangana news: Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath dies at 62

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath died at the AIG Hospital in Telangana's Gachibowli on Sunday morning. The BRS legislator was 62.

According to Telangana Today, which quoted the hospital bulletin, Gopinath was admitted on June 5 at 2.56 pm after suffering a massive heart attack. He was also suffering from a kidney related ailment, after undergoing a surgery a couple of months ago.

BRS MLC Sravan Dasoju had then suggested that the MLA's condition could have been “stress-induced”, noting that Gopinath was reportedly disturbed by the alleged suicide of a close supporter, news agency PTI reported.

Who was Maganti Gopinath? Elected an MLA from Jubilee Hills constituency in 2014, 2018, and 2023, Gopinath first won his Assembly election in 2014 on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket, the Telangana Today report said. Later, he joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and contested the 2018 election, which he won.

In 2023 assembly elections, Gopinath scored a hattrick by defeating Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Born in Hyderguda on June 2, 1963, Gopinath completed his graduation with a BA degree from the Osmania University, the report added. He was the president of the Telugu Yuvatha from 1985 to 1992.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and several other leaders condoled the demise of Gopinath, a PTI report said.