Telangana News: KCR directs schools, colleges to remains closed tomorrow as heavy rain continues to lash state2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:59 PM IST
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the entire Telangana state on Friday, 28 July
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holidays to all educational institutions in the state on Friday, 28 July, in view of the heavy rains, an official release said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×