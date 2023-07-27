Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holidays to all educational institutions in the state on Friday, 28 July, in view of the heavy rains, an official release said.

Earlier the CM had instructed that educational institutions remain closed till Thursday, 27 July.

Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday said the administration has been put on alert as heavy rains continued to lash the state.

The downpour led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads at several places in the state with rivulets and other water bodies overflowing. There is every likelihood of the flood water reaching third danger mark, steps are being taken to shift people living in low lying areas to relief camps, an official release said.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning for the entire Telangana state on Friday, 28 July. The IMD Hyderabad had issued a red alert and forecasted very heavy rainfall in various districts of Telangana on Thursday.

The downpour led to inundation of low-lying areas in Warangal, Nizamabad and other districts.

Several districts in the state, particularly in North Telangana, have been experiencing continuous downpour since last night. Rainfall ranging from 30 to 40 cm has been recorded in these districts, the release said.

Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate at various places in the state following the heavy rains leading to damage to disruption of road links and standing crops.

Meanwhile, in its special report issued at 1 PM, the Met Centre of IMD here said heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain (exceptionally heavy greater than 24 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and other districts from 1300 hours of July 27 to 0830 hours on July 28.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at various places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and other districts during the same period.

In Hyderabad, heavy to very heavy rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city during the same period, it said.

From 8.30 AM on July 28 to 8.30 AM on July 29, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Adilabad, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

Light to moderate rain and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in Hyderabad during the same period, the report said.

Two girls were washed away in an overflowing stream in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana following downpour as heavy rain continued to lash the state leading to inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links at several places in the state on Tuesday.

The two teenaged girls, who were crossing the stream, did not realise the current of water and got swept away, police said.