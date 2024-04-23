Telangana news: Manair River bridge that remained under construction for 8 years collapses amid heavy rain
Two concrete girders of an under-construction bridge across Manair River in Telangana's Peddapalli collapsed on Monday night following adverse weather conditions, NDTV reported on Tuesday. Authorities said no casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area.