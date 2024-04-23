Two concrete girders of an under-construction bridge across Manair River in Telangana's Peddapalli collapsed on Monday night following adverse weather conditions, NDTV reported on Tuesday. Authorities said no casualties were reported in the incident, which occurred amid heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area.

The report said the one-kilometre long bridge, whose foundation stone was laid back in 2016 by then Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary and local MLA Putta Madhu, aimed at enhancing connectivity and streamlining transportation between Peddapalli and Bhupalpally districts of the state.

"Luckily, a marriage party of 65 people on a bus passed by just one minute earlier and escaped being crushed by the concrete," NDTV quoted Sirikonda Bakka Rao, a former sarpanch of Odedu village - 600 metres away from the bridge.

The report further said the bridge was supposed to be completed in a year, but got delayed due to the alleged mishandling of the project.

NDTV reported citing locals that the contractor stopped the bridge construction work within a year or two as the government was not paying out his dues.

The former sarpanch also alleged that the same contractor had built another bridge in Vemulawada that was washed away during heavy rain in 2021

