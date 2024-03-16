Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana news: Massive fire at 3 oil godowns in Hyderabad | Watch video
BackBack

Telangana news: Massive fire at 3 oil godowns in Hyderabad | Watch video

Livemint

Fire broke out in an Oil Godown in Hyderabad district. It took 10 hours to extinguish the fire using 12 fire engines. No casualties reported.

Fire breaks out at three oil godowns in Hyderabad. (ANI)Premium
Fire breaks out at three oil godowns in Hyderabad. (ANI)

A massive fire broke out in three oil godowns in Hyderabad's Tolichowki around 8.30 pm on Friday, said officials, adding that around 12 fire engines extinguished the blaze at 6 am today, Saturday.

“The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire," said Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district Fire officer as quoted by ANI.

The official confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

 

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App