Telangana news: Massive fire at 3 oil godowns in Hyderabad | Watch video
Fire broke out in an Oil Godown in Hyderabad district. It took 10 hours to extinguish the fire using 12 fire engines. No casualties reported.
A massive fire broke out in three oil godowns in Hyderabad's Tolichowki around 8.30 pm on Friday, said officials, adding that around 12 fire engines extinguished the blaze at 6 am today, Saturday.
The official confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!