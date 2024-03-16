Fire broke out in an Oil Godown in Hyderabad district. It took 10 hours to extinguish the fire using 12 fire engines. No casualties reported.

A massive fire broke out in three oil godowns in Hyderabad's Tolichowki around 8.30 pm on Friday, said officials, adding that around 12 fire engines extinguished the blaze at 6 am today, Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire," said Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district Fire officer as quoted by ANI.

The official confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

