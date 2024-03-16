Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana news: Massive fire at 3 oil godowns in Hyderabad | Watch video

Telangana news: Massive fire at 3 oil godowns in Hyderabad | Watch video

Livemint

Fire broke out in an Oil Godown in Hyderabad district. It took 10 hours to extinguish the fire using 12 fire engines. No casualties reported.

Fire breaks out at three oil godowns in Hyderabad. (ANI)

A massive fire broke out in three oil godowns in Hyderabad's Tolichowki around 8.30 pm on Friday, said officials, adding that around 12 fire engines extinguished the blaze at 6 am today, Saturday.

“The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire," said Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district Fire officer as quoted by ANI.

The official confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.