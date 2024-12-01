Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Telangana News: Seven Maoists killed in police encounter in Mulugu district

Telangana News: Seven Maoists killed in police encounter in Mulugu district

Livemint

  • Seven Maoists were killed in a police encounter in the Eturunagaram forest area of Mulugu district, said Dr Shabarish, SP - Mulugu district

Telangana News: At least seven maoists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana's Mulugu district, police said on Sunday.

Mulugu SP Shabarish said that the encounter took place in the Eturnagaram forest area.

"Seven Maoists died in a police encounter at Eturnagaram forest area," SP Shabarish said.

A search operation is underway in the area, the officials added.

More details are awaited.

