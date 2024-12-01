Telangana News: Seven Maoists killed in police encounter in Mulugu district

Telangana News: At least seven maoists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana's Mulugu district, police said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mulugu SP Shabarish said that the encounter took place in the Eturnagaram forest area.

"Seven Maoists died in a police encounter at Eturnagaram forest area," SP Shabarish said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A search operation is underway in the area, the officials added.