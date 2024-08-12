Telangana news: YouTuber booked for uploading video on ‘peacock curry’ recipe

In the video, the man shows how to cook fowl curry in a traditional way. The video has since been deleted, and a case has been filed against the YouTuber.

Police have registered a case against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel on Sunday in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

According to a report by news agency PTIciting a forest official, based on preliminary inquiry, the YouTuber, Kodam Pranaykumar, apparently resorted to the act to garner more views for his Sri TV channel.

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached the YouTuber's house in Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the house, the report said.

The YouTuber reportedly told the Forest Department officials that he had prepared a chicken curry and uploaded the video titled “traditional peacock curry" on YouTube to get more views.

The Forest Department has sent the curry sample to a lab for forensic analysis and further investigation is underway.

"A case has been registered under BNS sections, and the strictest action will be taken against him and others who indulge in such activities," Rajanna Sircilla SP Akhil Mahajan said in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter).

According to officials, the police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

After animal rights activists raised the issue, the video was deleted from his YouTube channel.

Any act that promotes killing of wildlife animals or birds attracts penal action.

In India, peacock is a national bird, listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Amendment Act, 2022.

Jackals Recently, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a man from Tamil Nadu for trying to sell jackal hide recently.

Based on intelligence inputs, the DRI Bengaluru officials conducted a thorough surveillance operation.

“During this operation, the individual was intercepted on the outskirts of Bengaluru, while attempting to complete the sale. Two jackal skins (Canis aureus) were recovered from his baggage," the DRI said in a statement.

Jackals are protected under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and the possession and trade of jackal trophies is illegal and punishable offense.