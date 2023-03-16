The Telangana government has ordered all schools to function for reduced hours (half-day) till the last working day of the ongoing academic session in the wake of the state experiencing rising temperatures, according to an official notification from the Director of School Education.

Half-day school timings came into force on March 15, 2023. Students will now attend the school from 8 am to 12.30 pm till April 24, 2023.

“All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby informed that the half days will commence from March 15 until the last working day which is April 24, 2023," the order read.

The notification stated that Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under Government Government aided and Private management shall function as half-day schools from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Mid-day meals shall be provided at 12:30 PM.

However, the special classes of Class 10 students for SSC Public Examination preparations shall continue. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres will function from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM, ANI reported.

Notably, the state government also implemented half-day school hours in 2022 from 15th March till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 due to rising temperatures.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Temperature (IMD) has already predicted heatwave for several states including Kerala, Mumbai, Konkan, and Kutch. It also warned Goa of a heatwave, leading to the closure of schools before noon last week.