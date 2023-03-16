Telangana orders half-day classes for all schools, check new timings1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Half-day school timings came into force on March 15, 2023, in Telangana.
The Telangana government has ordered all schools to function for reduced hours (half-day) till the last working day of the ongoing academic session in the wake of the state experiencing rising temperatures, according to an official notification from the Director of School Education.
