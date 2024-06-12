Over 1,200 phones were tapped in the Telangana case, and the accused tried to destroy evidence. Six people, including police officers, were charged for phone tapping during the previous administration. The chargesheet excludes leaders from the BRS party.

More than 1,200 phones were tapped, and the accused, including some high-ranking police officers, attempted to destroy evidence by damaging storage devices, according to the chargesheet filed by Hyderabad police in the Telangana phone tapping case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The chargesheet was filed against six individuals, including a suspended DSP from the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), two Additional Superintendents of Police, and a former Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

These officers were arrested by Hyderabad Police on March 13 for allegedly deleting intelligence data from various electronic devices and engaging in phone tapping during the previous BRS administration, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the chargesheet submitted to a Hyderabad court does not include any leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was the ruling party in Telangana at the time, NDTV reported.

The chargesheet, filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), PDPP Act, and IT Act-2000, also names former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao and another currently absconding individual.

The arrested individuals, along with others, have been accused of unlawfully developing profiles of multiple people and secretly monitoring them within the SIB. They allegedly used this information to benefit a political party at the request of certain individuals and conspired to destroy records to eliminate evidence of their crimes, police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, police stated that several main suspects were on the run, and efforts were underway to determine their locations and the circumstances of their disappearance. A Look Out Circular (LOC) was also issued for former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao.

On March 10, a case was registered at Panjagutta police station against suspended DSP D Praneeth Kumar, also known as Praneeth Rao and others. The charges included criminal breach of trust by a public servant, causing disappearance of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and violations under various sections of the IPC, PDPP Act, and IT Act-2000.

The case was filed against them for allegedly destroying SIB computer systems and official data obtained illegally in collusion with others for wrongful gain, police said, adding that they were also accused of developing profiles of some persons and monitoring them, as per PTI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly aimed to leverage the "BRS MLAs" poaching case to compel the BJP into a compromise, seeking to quash the ED case against his daughter, MLC K Kavitha. This information came from the purported confession of a former DCP, one of the arrested suspects in the phone-tapping case.

In an indirect reference to BRS chief and former CM KCR, Kishan Rao had said ‘Peddayana’ wanted the arrest of BJP National General Secretary, Organisation, B L Santhosh in connection with the case of alleged attempt to poach his party MLAs.

According to Radha Kishan Rao, then SIB chief Prabhakar Rao formed a special team led by Praneeth Kumar to surveil members of opposition parties and other groups that posed political challenges to KCR and the BRS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He stated that Prabhakar Rao instructed him to collaborate with Praneeth Kumar on obtaining confidential political information, such as seizing funds from opposition parties, assisting in the transportation of money for the BRS through its main fund organizers, and undertaking any other special tasks that would benefit the BRS and KCR.

(With PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!