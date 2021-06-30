Telangana government has said that the second dose of Covishield will be given between 14 and 16 weeks from first dose. Originally designed to be administered at a gap of 8-12 weeks, the duration between two Covishield has been increased by a lot of authorities following researches showing better antibody response with longer gaps.

The note by Director of the Public Health and Family Welfare under Telangana government also stated that in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, 100 government-run Covid vaccination centres will operate for first dose for 18 years and above age group.

In jurisdictions of all other urban bodies, 204 government Covid vaccination centres will operate to administer first dose to people in this age group. For getting vaccinated at either category of inoculation centres, beneficiaries will have to register themselves on the CoWIN portal in advance.

First dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be given to beneficiaries aged 18 years or above at all 636 primary health centres in rural regions of Telangana, the note further read. This vaccination drive will be conducted in walk-in mode and will not require CoWIN registration.

This arrangement will remain in effect till July 3.

As per data available on Wednesday, June 30, Telangana has administered the first dose of the vaccine to 1,89,403 people, whereas 30,434 people were fully inoculated.

Additionally, 1,43,141 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group and 45,910 people who are 45 and above were vaccinated with the first dose. Meanwhile, 424 health care workers, 492 front line warriors, 5,453 people aged 18-44, and 24,065 people above 45 years of age were fully vaccinated against the virus.

