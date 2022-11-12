Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple projects worth over ₹9500 crores in Ramagundam, Telangana, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a release.
Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for Ramagundam Project on August 7 in 2016.
According to a statement by the PMO, the driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. The Ramagundam Plant will make available 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous neem-coated Urea.
The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL).
RFCL was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with an investment of more than ₹6300 crores. Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur – Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.
According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.
The PMO further said that the plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including the development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc.
Apart from this, the region will benefit from the development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory. RFCL’s ‘Bharat Urea’ will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through a timely supply of fertilizers and extension services.
The Prime Minister also dedicated the Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around ₹1000 crores. He also laid the foundation stone of various road projects worth over ₹2200 crores, namely the Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.
