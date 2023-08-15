Telangana: Police beef up security across Hyderabad for Independence Day

Telangana: Police beef up security across Hyderabad for Independence Day1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:40 AM IST
- About 1,500 police personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements for Tuesday, said a news report
The Telangana police has beefed up the security across the Hyderabad for the national flag hoisting on Independence Day.
About 1,500 police personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements for Tuesday, said a news report by Thehindu.com.
Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at 10 am at Golconda Fort after paying tributes to the gallant freedom fighters at the Martyrs’ Memorial.
According to the Thehindu.com report citing Kiran Khare, DCP for the South-West Zone, out of the 1,500, personnel around 800 are from the law and order police.
“Other personnel include officials from the Greyhounds, Octopus and the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP). All the measures have been taken to ensure security of the place," Khare said.
As part of the security measure, the Golconda police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Mohalla Gunj front cottage area. In the search operation the police seized two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, gutka and illegally stored liquor bottles from the individuals who were trying to sell them without licence, said the report.
The Telangana government has asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to deploy additional forces at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad.
As part of a precautionary measure, a bomb disposal squad has been provided by the Shamshabad zone police at the Hyderabad airport and the bus stops in the city.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have also been asked to remain on high alert for the Independence Day, said the report.
The police on Monday issued a traffic advisory for ‘At Home’ program to be held on the occasion of Independence Day, from 5pm at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
The traffic police have urged the commuters using the Raj Bhavan road to take alternative routes in order to avoid inconvenience from 4 pm to 8 pm.
