Telangana police offer 'free food' for home isolated COVID-19 patients

Premium
1 min read . 09:28 PM IST PTI

  • According to an official release, the needy people can order food through a WhatsApp message by providing their name, contact number, location and other details
  • The service is expected to cater to the needs of 1,000-2,000 COVID affected people every day

Coming to the aid of COVID-19 patients,the Telangana police supported by other organisations has launched 'Free Food' (lunch) service for infected people, who are in isolation, at their doorstep.

According to an official release, the needy people can order food through a WhatsApp message by providing their name, contact number, location and other details. The service is expected to cater to the needs of 1,000-2,000 COVID affected people every day.

Any one person can order food for only five people and five days from a registered mobile number, it said.

Soon an app will be launched for the 'free food service' to make the operations more systematic, it added. Organisations supporting this service include Sri Satya Sai Seva Organisation, Leadlife Foundation, Swiggy, Big Basket and Hope Organisation.

