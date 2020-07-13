Telangana prepares action plan for water usage in agriculture

"We have to supply water to more Ayucut. Examine the capacity of canals whether they can supply water to the last piece of land in the Ayucut. If need be, increase the flow capacity of canals. All tanks and check dams should be filled with water in Telangana state. This will in turn increase the water level which can supply water to the borewells which farmers dug at a cost of ₹45 thousand Crore," the CM said.