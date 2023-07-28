Telangana rains: State receives record-breaking rainfall in past two days, moderate rain expected today1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Telangana has experienced record-breaking rains in the past two days, causing flooding and damage to infrastructure and crops. Eight people have died in rain-related incidents. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall on Friday. All schools have been closed as a precaution
Telangana rains: Rains have broken all records in several parts of the state in last two days. As a relief, IMD has predicted moderate rainfall on Friday. As a precaution, administration has declared holiday for all schools today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×