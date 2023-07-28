comScore
Telangana rains: State receives record-breaking rainfall in past two days, moderate rain expected today
Telangana rains: State receives record-breaking rainfall in past two days, moderate rain expected today

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:15 AM IST Livemint

Telangana has experienced record-breaking rains in the past two days, causing flooding and damage to infrastructure and crops. Eight people have died in rain-related incidents. The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall on Friday. All schools have been closed as a precaution

Bhupalpally: An aerial view of an area submerged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River, in Bhupalpally district, Thursday, July 29, 2023. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana, according to official sources. The state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_27_2023_000409B) (PTI)Premium
Telangana rains: Rains have broken all records in several parts of the state in last two days. As a relief, IMD has predicted moderate rainfall on Friday. As a precaution, administration has declared holiday for all schools today.

However, torrential rainfall has killed as many as 8 people in the state in past 4 days. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana even as the state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.

In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

According to the report, Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall

Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST
