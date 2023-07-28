Telangana rains: Rains have broken all records in several parts of the state in last two days. As a relief, IMD has predicted moderate rainfall on Friday. As a precaution, administration has declared holiday for all schools today.

However, torrential rainfall has killed as many as 8 people in the state in past 4 days. Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana even as the state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.

In its daily weather report for Telangana (at 8.30 am on July 27), the Met Centre said exceptional heavy rainfall occurred at several places in Hanumakonda and at a few places in Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and at isolated places in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana.

According to the report, Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district received 62 cm rainfall, followed by Regonda (47) in the same district. Parkal in Hanumakonda district received 46 cm of rainfall