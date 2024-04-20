Telangana rains: Heavy rain brings relief from scorching heat; IMD predicts ‘continued showers’ till April 26
Telangana to have rainfall till April 26 in various districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds predicted on different dates in different districts.
Despite the prevailing heatwave conditions in Southern India, Hyderabad, Telangana, experienced rainfall in multiple locations, providing relief from the scorching temperatures and heatwave-like conditions.
