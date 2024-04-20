Telangana to have rainfall till April 26 in various districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds predicted on different dates in different districts.

Despite the prevailing heatwave conditions in Southern India, Hyderabad, Telangana, experienced rainfall in multiple locations, providing relief from the scorching temperatures and heatwave-like conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD Met Centre Hyderabad in its daily weather forecast said, “Cloudy sky, light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur in the city."

Met department further predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 28 respectively. “Surface winds are likely to be South-westerlies with wind speeds around 06-08 kmph," it added.

Rainfall prediction Telangana is expected to continue experiencing rainfall until April 26. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, are forecasted to occur in various districts on different dates: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

April 22 in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

April 23: Rainfall in Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts.

April 24: Rainfall in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, and Siddipet districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, Coastal Karnataka can expect isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on April 20.

Heatwave alert The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a weather bulletin on Friday, forecasting heatwave conditions in isolated areas of 20 districts in Telangana.

Following the IMD's yellow heatwave alert, the Telangana health department issued an advisory urging the public to refrain from outdoor activities, particularly between 12:00 noon and 03:00 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the department advised against consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, or beverages high in sugar, as they can lead to dehydration and potentially cause stomach cramps.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!